China sees rise in prosecutions for minor-related offences in 2023

Xinhua) 10:18, June 01, 2024

BEIJING, May 31 (Xinhua) -- Chinese procuratorates intensified their crackdown on crimes against minors in 2023, approving arrests of over 53,200 people -- a 35.3 percent year-on-year surge -- and prosecuting over 67,100 individuals, a 14.9 percent increase, according to a white paper released by the Supreme People's Procuratorate (SPP) on Friday.

Among those prosecuted, nearly 17,000 were minors, accused of harming other underage individuals. This marked a 24.9 percent rise, accounting for 25.3 percent of all crimes against minors, the SPP document revealed.

The white paper highlighted nationwide efforts by procuratorates to collaborate with relevant agencies and social groups to provide comprehensive care and assistance to underage victims, and curb such relevant cases at the source.

Notably, there was an upward trend in handling cases involving very young offenders. Nationwide, 10,063 suspects aged between 14 and 16 were prosecuted in 2023, marking a 15.5 percent rise compared to the previous year, the SPP noted.

Upholding the principle of "education as the priority and punishment as supplementary," procuratorates granted conditional non-prosecution to over 31,100 minor suspects in 2023, accounting for 37.4 percent of the total cases.

Additionally, legal aid was provided around 52,200 times to underage suspects, while the criminal records of over 49,500 eligible minors were sealed, up 0.46 percent and 49.98 percent respectively year-on-year.

