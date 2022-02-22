Chinese authorities act to protect minors from e-cigarette

Xinhua) 16:01, February 22, 2022

BEIJING, Feb. 22 (Xinhua) -- Chinese authorities including the Ministry of Public Security (MPS) and the national market regulator have jointly launched a campaign to crack down on selling electronic cigarettes to minors as well as related crimes.

Before the end of April, the authorities will take a series of tough measures including clearing out e-cigarette sales outlets and vending machines in the vicinity of schools, canceling unlicensed business sites and deleting some harmful online information in this regard, said the MPS on Tuesday.

Spot checks will be carried out at some key places and the frequent destinations of minors such as bars and amusement parks, said the MPS, adding that publicity efforts will be stepped up to enhance the awareness against e-cigarettes among juveniles and build a social protection network.

