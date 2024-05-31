China to launch nationwide activities to promote cultural heritage

Xinhua) 09:05, May 31, 2024

People perform folk dance during activities to celebrate China's Cultural and Natural Heritage Day in Xiasi Ancient Town of Kaili in Qiandongnan Miao and Dong Autonomous Prefecture, southwest China's Guizhou Province, June 10, 2023. (Photo by Zou Guangxue/Xinhua)

BEIJING, May 30 (Xinhua) -- More than 10,000 activities promoting intangible cultural heritage will be held across China around the Cultural and Natural Heritage Day, which falls on June 8 this year, according to the Ministry of Culture and Tourism (MCT) on Thursday.

Themed "protecting cultural heritage, passing on civilization," this year's event selects Shenyang, capital of northeast China's Liaoning Province as the host city, said the National Cultural Heritage Administration on the same day.

The promotion activities, including 9,642 offline events, will include exhibitions of video and photography works about intangible cultural heritage, as well as themed lectures and art performances, MCT official Hu Yan told a press conference.

Additionally, local authorities will launch shopping festivals with intangible cultural heritage elements to promote the recovery and development of cultural and tourist consumption, according to the ministry.

Inaugurated in 2006, the Cultural and Natural Heritage Day falls on the second Saturday of June each year. It was established in a bid to create a sound social atmosphere for the protection of cultural heritage and carry forward China's fine traditional culture. A host city is selected each year to hold celebratory events.

