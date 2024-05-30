China set to publish carbon footprint management plan

BEIJING, May 29 (Xinhua) -- China's Ministry of Ecology and Environment will soon publish a plan to build and implement a unified carbon footprint management system, marking another step forward in the country's green drive.

A carbon footprint is the sum of greenhouse gas emissions and removals by a product, individual, household, institution or business. A product carbon footprint measures the total carbon emissions generated during the entire life cycle of a product, from production to disposal.

Ministry spokesperson Pei Xiaofei told a press conference on Wednesday that the plan contains an array of specific measures, including measures to rally efforts from various parties, promote the international alignment of related rules, strengthen the calculation of product carbon footprints, and improve the protection of property rights.

Efforts will also be made to accelerate research related to carbon accounting methods for key products such as electricity, coal and fuel oil, which will provide a solid foundation for the calculation of the full-life-cycle carbon footprints of downstream products, Pei said.

Analysts believe effective carbon footprint management will facilitate China's carbon reduction goals. The country has announced that it will peak carbon dioxide emissions by 2030 and achieve carbon neutrality by 2060.

