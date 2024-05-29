U.S. accusing of China's "overcapacity" is protectionism: former Italian ambassador

Xinhua) 10:08, May 29, 2024

ROME, May 28 (Xinhua) -- The U.S. accusing of China's "overcapacity" is actually an act of trade protectionism, a former Italian ambassador to China has said.

"'Overcapacity' is an empty label. It is well known that China is not producing goods beyond the market's capacity to absorb," said Alberto Bradanini.

"The United States (U.S.) uses this as a pretext to initiate a trade war against China, which in itself is an act of trade protectionism," added Bradanini, now chairman of the Contemporary China Study Center in Italy, in an interview with Xinhua on Monday.

Bradanini said that the real purpose of the U.S. is to support its domestic industries through trade protectionism, especially key industries such as new energy vehicles and solar panels. Besides, the U.S. aims to prevent China's development, as China has become the "biggest competitor" in the eyes of the U.S.

"For this reason, the U.S. is undoubtedly exerting pressure on Europe through mechanisms such as the Group of Seven (G7), urging Europe to follow its lead," Bradanini said. "Under U.S. pressure, it is challenging but still very possible for China and Europe to maintain friendship and cooperation."

Bradanini called for European politicians to remain clear-headed, increase autonomy, and not be easily influenced by the United States.

He emphasized that China and Europe should strengthen cooperation despite U.S. pressure. "We hope China to continue to communicate with different European countries and invest widely across Europe. As both sides promote closer China-Europe relations like an intertwined network, the U.S. pressure will be ineffective," Bradanini said.

