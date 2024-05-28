Chinese FM meets with Yemeni counterpart

Xinhua) 16:42, May 28, 2024

BEIJING, May 28 (Xinhua) -- Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi met with Shayea Mohsen Al-Zindani, Yemen's minister of foreign affairs and expatriates, in Beijing on Tuesday, who is here for the 10th ministerial meeting of the China-Arab States Cooperation Forum.

Wang, also a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, said that China firmly supports the sovereignty, independence, unity and territorial integrity of Yemen, and always cherishes its traditional friendship with Yemen.

Noting that the upcoming 10th ministerial meeting of the China-Arab States Cooperation Forum is an important meeting that builds on the past heritage and opens up the future, Wang said it serves the common interests of both China and the Arab States to strengthen solidarity and coordination to jointly meet challenges under the current international situation.

The tense situation in the Red Sea is a prominent manifestation of the spillover from the Gaza conflict, and the urgent task is to promote an immediate ceasefire in Gaza. China calls for an end to the harassment of civilian vessels and to ensure the safety of waterways in the Red Sea, Wang said.

China hopes that all parties involved in the Yemen issue will be committed to a political settlement, continue to resolve disputes and differences through dialogue and negotiation, and strive for early reconciliation, Wang added.

Al-Zindani said that Yemen attaches great importance to its relations with China, and abides by the one-China principle. Yemen hopes that China will continue to play a greater role in cooling down the situation in the Red Sea and promoting reconciliation and reconstruction of Yemen. It is believed that the 10th ministerial meeting of the China-Arab States Cooperation Forum will elevate China-Arab collective cooperation to a new level, Al-Zindani said.

