Chinese VP meets BIS general manager

Xinhua) 16:29, May 23, 2024

BEIJING, May 23 (Xinhua) -- Chinese Vice President Han Zheng met with Agustin Carstens, general manager of the Bank for International Settlements (BIS), on Thursday in Beijing.

Han noted that the BIS is an important platform for China to participate in international monetary and financial policy coordination.

China is ready to deepen exchanges and cooperation with the BIS, get deeply involved in global economic and financial governance, and make a greater contribution to jointly coping with global economic challenges and maintaining global financial stability, Han said.

Carstens spoke highly of the development achievements of China's economy and its financial market. He expressed optimism about the potential and opportunities of the country's economic development.

He said that the BIS supports the internationalization of the Chinese currency, and is willing to further strengthen exchanges and cooperation with the Chinese financial industry to play a positive role in maintaining global economic and financial stability.

