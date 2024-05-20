Nanxian County in C China's Hunan promotes development of crayfish industry
Staff members work at a crayfish workshop of a food company in Nanxian County in Yiyang, central China's Hunan Province, May 19, 2024. Nanxian County has been promoting the development of crayfish industry in recent years, with an output value hitting 16 billion yuan (about 2.215 billion US dollars). (Xinhua/Chen Sihan)
Staff members pack pre-prepared crayfish at a food company in Nanxian County in Yiyang, central China's Hunan Province, May 19, 2024. Nanxian County has been promoting the development of crayfish industry in recent years, with an output value hitting 16 billion yuan (about 2.215 billion US dollars). (Xinhua/Chen Sihan)
A drone photo taken on May 19, 2024 shows a crayfish workshop of a food company in Nanxian County in Yiyang, central China's Hunan Province. Nanxian County has been promoting the development of crayfish industry in recent years, with an output value hitting 16 billion yuan (about 2.215 billion U.S. dollars). (Xinhua/Chen Sihan)
