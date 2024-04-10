China's Liuyang guides "little giant" firms to accelerate breakthroughs in key technologies
A man works at Hunan Warrant Chiral Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd, in Liuyang City, central China's Hunan Province, April 9, 2024. (Xinhua/Chen Sihan)
In recent years, Liuyang City in Hunan Province has been steadfastly expanding and fortifying its advanced manufacturing sector, propelling the high-end, intelligent and eco-friendly development of the industry. The city has been actively encouraging and guiding small and medium-sized enterprises to accelerate their breakthroughs in key technologies and improve their core competitiveness, thereby fostering high-quality economic growth.
Presently, Liuyang City boasts a total of 22 nationally recognized "little giant" firms, a term representing the novel elites of small and medium-sized enterprises that specialize in a niche market, boast cutting-edge technologies and show great potential, along with 149 provincially recognized ones, spanning across intelligent equipment manufacturing, bio-pharmaceuticals, new energy, and other domains.
A worker is seen at Hunan Warrant Chiral Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd, in Liuyang City, central China's Hunan Province, April 9, 2024. (Xinhua/Chen Sihan)
A worker packs medicines at Hunan Warrant Chiral Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd, in Liuyang City, central China's Hunan Province, April 9, 2024. (Xinhua/Chen Sihan)
A worker makes electronic firework equipment at Showven, a leading manufacturer and supplier of high-end stage special effects products and solutions, in Liuyang City, central China's Hunan Province, April 9, 2024. (Xinhua/Chen Sihan)
A worker makes electronic firework equipment at Showven, a leading manufacturer and supplier of high-end stage special effects products and solutions, in Liuyang City, central China's Hunan Province, April 9, 2024. (Xinhua/Chen Sihan)
A man works at Changsha Boda Technology Industry Co., Ltd, a manufacturer and supplier of automobile parts, in Liuyang City, central China's Hunan Province, April 9, 2024. (Xinhua/Chen Sihan)
A worker makes electronic firework equipment at Showven, a leading manufacturer and supplier of high-end stage special effects products and solutions, in Liuyang City, central China's Hunan Province, April 9, 2024. (Xinhua/Chen Sihan)
A drone photo shows workers testing electronic firework equipment at Showven, a leading manufacturer and supplier of high-end stage special effects products and solutions, in Liuyang City, central China's Hunan Province, April 9, 2024. (Xinhua/Chen Sihan)
A worker makes electronic firework equipment at Showven, a leading manufacturer and supplier of high-end stage special effects products and solutions, in Liuyang City, central China's Hunan Province, April 9, 2024. (Xinhua/Chen Sihan)
Workers test electronic firework equipment at Showven, a leading manufacturer and supplier of high-end stage special effects products and solutions, in Liuyang City, central China's Hunan Province, April 9, 2024. (Xinhua/Chen Sihan)
Photos
Related Stories
- China's Hunan sees over 14 mln visits during Qingming holiday
- Why Changsha stands out as "cyberstar" city
- In Mao's home province, returning youngsters shore up rural revitalization
- Xiangjiang New Area of China's Hunan actively cultivates new quality productive forces
- Hunan province strives to build inland hub for opening-up
Copyright © 2024 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.