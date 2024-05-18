U.S. mired in "ostrich politics," exacerbating global geopolitical crisis: Hong Kong-based weekly

HONG KONG, May 18 (Xinhua) -- Increasing evidence shows that the United States is mired in "ostrich politics," which has exacerbated the global geopolitical crisis, an opinion piece in the Hong Kong-based weekly Yazhou Zhoukan has said.

With this approach, the United States ignored a range of common-sense issues and used random excuses to evade and deflect international scrutiny, it said.

On May 10, the UN General Assembly adopted a historic resolution supporting the Palestinian bid to become a full UN member. The overwhelming vote in favour of the resolution demonstrated global discontent with America's "ostrich politics," the article said.

While failing to solve global crises, the United States adopted an ostrich mindset, turning a blind eye to its domestic problems and shifting the blame to other countries, thereby becoming an international laughingstock.

The latest example is U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen's accusation of China's "overcapacity" in new energy vehicles, lithium batteries and photovoltaic products.

In fact, it is the United States that has the overcapacity issue, it argued, noting that its excessive quantitative easing has led to domestic inflation and exported inflationary pressure to European countries.

The severity of U.S. domestic issues is unprecedented, with homelessness, infant mortality rates and drug abuse reaching alarming levels. As a result, bipartisan politicians constantly shift blame to each other and keep scapegoating China, it added.

Citing a research report by RAND Corporation titled "The Sources of Renewed National Dynamism," the article said the U.S. standing is in "relative decline."

The U.S. "competitive position is threatened both from within (in terms of slowing productivity growth, an aging population, a polarized political system, and an increasingly corrupted information environment) and outside (in terms of a rising direct challenge from China and declining deference to U.S. power from dozens of developing nations)," it said.

