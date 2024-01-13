U.S. launches new airstrike on Houthi targets in Yemen -- report

January 13, 2024

WASHINGTON, Jan. 12 (Xinhua) -- The U.S. military has launched another airstrike on Houthi targets in Yemen, CNN reported on Friday, citing anonymous U.S. officials.

Launched Friday night U.S. Eastern Time, the strikes were much smaller in scale compared to those launched Thursday by the United States and Britain, said the report.

The official said that the additional strikes were carried out unilaterally by the U.S. military.

Thursday's strikes were believed to have degraded the Houthis' capabilities to attack vessels in the Red Sea, Director of the Joint Staff Douglas Sims told a press briefing held by the Defense Department on Friday.

Sims expects possible retaliation from the Houthis after Thursday's strikes but emphasizes preparedness. "We're ready for any response," he said.

Pentagon Press Secretary Patrick Ryder told reporters during the briefing that Thursday's strikes hit more than 60 targets in 28 locations.

