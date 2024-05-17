China lowers minimum mortgage down payment ratios

May 17, 2024

BEIJING, May 17 (Xinhua) -- China announced Friday that the minimum down payment ratios for individuals' commercial housing mortgages will be lowered to no less than 15 percent for first-home purchases, and 25 percent for second-home purchases, according to People's Bank of China and National Financial Regulatory Administration.

