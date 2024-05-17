Chinese premier meets Putin on bilateral ties

Xinhua) 08:34, May 17, 2024

Chinese Premier Li Qiang meets with Russian President Vladimir Putin, who is in China on a state visit, at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, capital of China, May 16, 2024. (Xinhua/Rao Aimin)

BEIJING, May 16 (Xinhua) -- Chinese Premier Li Qiang on Thursday met with Russian President Vladimir Putin, who is in China on a state visit, at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing.

Li said that in recent years, under the strategic guidance of the two heads of state, China and Russia have been developing bilateral relations on the basis of non-alliance, non-confrontation and not targeting any third party. He added that their practical cooperation in various fields has been steadily promoted, people-to-people and sub-national exchanges have flourished, and public support for friendly relations between the two countries has been increasingly consolidated, setting an example of peaceful coexistence and win-win cooperation between major countries.

Noting that this year marks the 75th anniversary of China-Russia diplomatic ties, Li said China is willing to work with Russia to follow the strategic guidance of the two heads of state, consolidate and carry forward their long-standing friendship, deepen cooperation in various fields, promote the common development of China and Russia, better benefit the two peoples, and contribute to the building of a community with a shared future for mankind.

Li said China is ready to work with Russia to further synergy and deepen cooperation between the Belt and Road Initiative and the Eurasian Economic Union, promote regional integration and the development of regional economic integration, enhance trade liberalization and facilitation, and deepen cooperation in such areas as economy, trade, energy and connectivity.

The two sides should take the China-Russia Years of Culture as an opportunity to further promote cooperation in the fields of cultural tourism, sports, youth, medical and health care, and continuously enhance mutual understanding and friendship between the two peoples, Li said.

Putin said Russia-China relations are based on mutual equality, mutual benefit and win-win results, and conform to the interests of the two countries and two peoples.

Noting that Russia-China relations have reached the highest level, Putin said Russia is willing to work with China to take the celebration of the 75th anniversary of the establishment of bilateral diplomatic ties as an opportunity to further strengthen cooperation in such fields as economy, trade, energy, agriculture and infrastructure construction, make the Russia-China Years of Culture a success, deepen people-to-people and cultural exchanges, and push the Russia-China comprehensive strategic partnership of coordination for the new era to a new level.

Chinese Premier Li Qiang meets with Russian President Vladimir Putin, who is in China on a state visit, at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, capital of China, May 16, 2024. (Xinhua/Li Tao)

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Zhong Wenxing)