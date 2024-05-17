Microsoft denies asking AI team to relocate from China

08:26, May 17, 2024 By Ma Si ( Chinadaily.com.cn

Microsoft denies rumors that its artificial intelligence team in China has been asked to collectively relocate to the United States or Australia.

Microsoft told China Daily in a statement that currently, a small number of employees in China have the opportunity to choose international rotations. Employees can opt for the rotation or continue in their current positions.

The rumors of "collective relocation to the US" were exaggerated and inaccurate.

Earlier reports claimed that Microsoft headquarters had sent an email notifying several AI research teams in China, such as the C+AI team working on the AI platform AzureML, to relocate entirely to the US or Australia.

