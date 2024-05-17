Home>>
Microsoft denies asking AI team to relocate from China
By Ma Si (Chinadaily.com.cn) 08:26, May 17, 2024
Microsoft denies rumors that its artificial intelligence team in China has been asked to collectively relocate to the United States or Australia.
Microsoft told China Daily in a statement that currently, a small number of employees in China have the opportunity to choose international rotations. Employees can opt for the rotation or continue in their current positions.
The rumors of "collective relocation to the US" were exaggerated and inaccurate.
Earlier reports claimed that Microsoft headquarters had sent an email notifying several AI research teams in China, such as the C+AI team working on the AI platform AzureML, to relocate entirely to the US or Australia.
(Web editor: Tian Yi, Zhong Wenxing)
Photos
Related Stories
- China New Growth: Transformative AI makes Chinese automobiles smarter
- China's large-scale AI models boost industrial development
- China, US engage in in-depth, professional and constructive exchanges on AI
- China to see stable growth in ICT spending amid AI boom: IDC
- AI, digital technologies inject new impetus to cultural tourism boom
- China, U.S. to hold first meeting of inter-governmental dialogue on AI
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2024 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2024 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.