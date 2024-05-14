Home>>
China, U.S. to hold first meeting of inter-governmental dialogue on AI
(Xinhua) 09:26, May 14, 2024
BEIJING, May 13 (Xinhua) -- China and the United States will hold the first meeting of the inter-governmental dialogue on artificial intelligence (AI) in Geneva on May 14 local time, according to the Chinese foreign ministry.
As agreed by the two sides, China and the United States will exchange views on the technological risks of AI, global governance and other issues of respective concern. The meeting is held to implement the consensus reached at the San Francisco summit between the two heads of state, the ministry said.
