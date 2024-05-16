China's technology companies provide aerial vehicle products, solutions for many industries

Xinhua) 13:10, May 16, 2024

This photo taken on May 15, 2024 shows an Xpeng T1 flying car during a static display at the headquarters of Xpeng Aeroht in Panyu District of Guangzhou, south China's Guangdong Province. The low-altitude economy is emerging as a forerunner in developing new quality productive forces across China. In recent years, with the improvement of infrastructure and low-altitude airspace, technology companies such as EHang and Xpeng Aeroht have emerged in Guangzhou, providing aerial vehicle products and solutions for many industries around the world, and injecting new impetus into high-quality economic development. (Xinhua/Xu Jiayi)

An Xpeng X2 flying car is pictured during flight demonstration at the headquarters of Xpeng Aeroht in Panyu District of Guangzhou, south China's Guangdong Province, May 15, 2024. The low-altitude economy is emerging as a forerunner in developing new quality productive forces across China. In recent years, with the improvement of infrastructure and low-altitude airspace, technology companies such as EHang and Xpeng Aeroht have emerged in Guangzhou, providing aerial vehicle products and solutions for many industries around the world, and injecting new impetus into high-quality economic development. (Xinhua/Xu Jiayi)

This photo taken on May 14, 2024 shows an EH216-L (Logistics) pilotless aerial vehicle at an exhibition hall of EHang in Guangzhou, south China's Guangdong Province. The low-altitude economy is emerging as a forerunner in developing new quality productive forces across China. In recent years, with the improvement of infrastructure and low-altitude airspace, technology companies such as EHang and Xpeng Aeroht have emerged in Guangzhou, providing aerial vehicle products and solutions for many industries around the world, and injecting new impetus into high-quality economic development. (Xinhua/Li Renzi)

A staff member prepares an Xpeng X2 flying car for flight demonstration at the headquarters of Xpeng Aeroht in Panyu District of Guangzhou, south China's Guangdong Province, May 15, 2024. The low-altitude economy is emerging as a forerunner in developing new quality productive forces across China. In recent years, with the improvement of infrastructure and low-altitude airspace, technology companies such as EHang and Xpeng Aeroht have emerged in Guangzhou, providing aerial vehicle products and solutions for many industries around the world, and injecting new impetus into high-quality economic development. (Xinhua/Xu Jiayi)

Visitors try an Xpeng X2 flying car at the headquarters of Xpeng Aeroht in Panyu District of Guangzhou, south China's Guangdong Province, May 15, 2024. The low-altitude economy is emerging as a forerunner in developing new quality productive forces across China. In recent years, with the improvement of infrastructure and low-altitude airspace, technology companies such as EHang and Xpeng Aeroht have emerged in Guangzhou, providing aerial vehicle products and solutions for many industries around the world, and injecting new impetus into high-quality economic development. (Xinhua/Xu Jiayi)

A journalist tries an Xpeng X2 flying car at the headquarters of Xpeng Aeroht in Panyu District of Guangzhou, south China's Guangdong Province, May 15, 2024. The low-altitude economy is emerging as a forerunner in developing new quality productive forces across China. In recent years, with the improvement of infrastructure and low-altitude airspace, technology companies such as EHang and Xpeng Aeroht have emerged in Guangzhou, providing aerial vehicle products and solutions for many industries around the world, and injecting new impetus into high-quality economic development. (Xinhua/Xu Jiayi)

This photo taken on May 14, 2024 shows an EH216-S pilotless passenger-carrying aerial vehicle at an exhibition hall of EHang in Guangzhou, south China's Guangdong Province. The low-altitude economy is emerging as a forerunner in developing new quality productive forces across China. In recent years, with the improvement of infrastructure and low-altitude airspace, technology companies such as EHang and Xpeng Aeroht have emerged in Guangzhou, providing aerial vehicle products and solutions for many industries around the world, and injecting new impetus into high-quality economic development. (Xinhua/Li Renzi)

This photo taken on May 14, 2024 shows a VT-30 long-range autonomous aerial vehicle at an exhibition hall of EHang in Guangzhou, south China's Guangdong Province. The low-altitude economy is emerging as a forerunner in developing new quality productive forces across China. In recent years, with the improvement of infrastructure and low-altitude airspace, technology companies such as EHang and Xpeng Aeroht have emerged in Guangzhou, providing aerial vehicle products and solutions for many industries around the world, and injecting new impetus into high-quality economic development. (Xinhua/Li Renzi)

A staff member introduces an EH216-S pilotless passenger-carrying aerial vehicle to the media at an exhibition hall of EHang in Guangzhou, south China's Guangdong Province, May 14, 2024. The low-altitude economy is emerging as a forerunner in developing new quality productive forces across China. In recent years, with the improvement of infrastructure and low-altitude airspace, technology companies such as EHang and Xpeng Aeroht have emerged in Guangzhou, providing aerial vehicle products and solutions for many industries around the world, and injecting new impetus into high-quality economic development. (Xinhua/Li Renzi)

This photo taken on May 14, 2024 shows an EH216-F (Firefighting Model) pilotless aerial vehicle at an exhibition hall of EHang in Guangzhou, south China's Guangdong Province. The low-altitude economy is emerging as a forerunner in developing new quality productive forces across China. In recent years, with the improvement of infrastructure and low-altitude airspace, technology companies such as EHang and Xpeng Aeroht have emerged in Guangzhou, providing aerial vehicle products and solutions for many industries around the world, and injecting new impetus into high-quality economic development. (Xinhua/Li Renzi)

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)