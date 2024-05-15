Home>>
Overcapacity claim reveals West's real intent
(Chinadaily.com.cn) 16:47, May 15, 2024
(Web editor: Tian Yi, Liang Jun)
Photos
Related Stories
- U.S. "overcapacity" narrative essentially used to kneecap other countries' strong industries: spokesperson
- Ten questions about "overcapacity" issue
- Unveiling motives behind "overcapacity" narrative in China's new energy sector
- Xi says there is no such thing as "China's overcapacity"
- Global production landscape a result of market competition, international division of labor
- Trade barriers in NEV sector criticized
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2024 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2024 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.