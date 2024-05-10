Home>>
China reports current account surplus in Q1
20:13, May 10, 2024
BEIJING, May 10 (Xinhua) -- China's current account surplus was 39.2 billion U.S. dollars in the first quarter (Q1) of the year, official data showed Friday.
The current account surplus to gross domestic product ratio was 0.9 percent during the period, according to the State Administration of Foreign Exchange.
Of the total, the surplus under trade in goods came in at 121.1 billion dollars, and the deficit under trade in services stood at 61 billion dollars, the data showed.
Chinese economy boasts a solid foundation, multiple development advantages, strong resilience and great potential, all of which will help underpin the country's balance of payments, said Wang Chunying, deputy head of the administration.
