Chinese civil society advocates dialogue for shaping just, inclusive future

NAIROBI, May 9 (Xinhua) -- Realizing a better future for the next generation is possible once the global community embarks on mutual dialogue, respect for individual rights and diversity, Chinese civil society officials said on Thursday.

Speaking at a side event during the UN Civil Society Conference underway in Nairobi, the Kenyan capital, the leaders from Chinese non-governmental organizations (NGO) emphasized the need to shape a just, inclusive and resilient future for children and youth.

Ji Wei, deputy director-general of the Chinese People's Association for Friendship with Foreign Countries, said that humanity should strive for unity to secure a peaceful, just and prosperous future for the next generation.

Leveraging science, technology and cultural exchanges is key to helping communities realize sustainable development amid multiple global challenges including climate change, poverty, inequality and conflicts, Ji said.

Convened by a coalition of Chinese civil society groups, the forum on the sidelines of the UN civil society conference was attended by representatives from Asia, Africa, Europe and Latin America to share insight on the protection of rights for the next generation while reaffirming commitment to a better future for mankind.

Wang Xiangyi, vice chairperson and executive director of China Association for NGO Cooperation, said that civil society organizations have a pivotal role to play in shaping a climate-resilient and inclusive future for future generations.

While acknowledging that climate emergencies have taken a toll on communities in the global south, Wang called for active engagement of non-governmental organizations in the implementation of mitigation and adaptation measures.

Wang Songtao, deputy director-general of China Vocational Education Association, said the reskilling of youth in the Global South, which is among the key objectives of the China-proposed Belt and Road Initiative, will be key to preparing them for jobs of the future.

He stressed the need to improve the digital skills of the youth and enhance their understanding and application of new technologies that have disrupted societies and workplaces, including artificial intelligence, big data and cloud computing.

