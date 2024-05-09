Chinese EV maker NIO's 500,000th vehicle rolls off production line

Xinhua) 15:46, May 09, 2024

HEFEI, May 9 (Xinhua) -- Chinese electric carmaker NIO saw its 500,000th vehicle roll off the production line in Hefei, capital of east China's Anhui Province, on Thursday.

"From the delivery of our first electric car in 2018 to the 500,000th one now, it attests to our breakthrough in the high-end market amidst China's transition toward electrification of the automobile industry," said Li Bin, founder of NIO.

The company has shown robust sales momentum this year, delivering 15,600 new energy vehicles in April alone, up 134.6 percent year on year.

As of Tuesday, NIO has launched 2,413 power swap stations and installed 22,292 charging piles across the country.

Moreover, the Chinese EV brand has continued to expand its global footprint, with 43 power swap stations and 16 charging stations established in Europe as of April 25.

