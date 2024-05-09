Home>>
China launches new satellite
(Xinhua) 10:37, May 09, 2024
XICHANG, May 9 (Xinhua) -- China on Thursday launched a Long March-3B carrier rocket, placing a new satellite in space.
The rocket blasted off at 9:43 a.m. (Beijing Time) from Xichang Satellite Launch Center in the southwestern province of Sichuan, sending the Smart SkyNet-1 01 satellite into its preset orbit.
It was the 521st flight mission of the Long March rocket series.
