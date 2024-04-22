China launches new remote sensing satellite
XICHANG, April 21 (Xinhua) -- China on Sunday launched a Long March-2D carrier rocket, placing a remote sensing satellite in space.
The rocket blasted off at 7:45 a.m. (Beijing Time) from the Xichang Satellite Launch Center in the southwestern province of Sichuan and sent the Yaogan-42 02 satellite into the preset orbit.
It was the 517th flight mission of the Long March series rockets.
A Long March-2D carrier rocket carrying the Yaogan-42 02 satellite blasts off from the Xichang Satellite Launch Center in southwest China's Sichuan Province, April 21, 2024. (Photo by Yang Xi/Xinhua)
