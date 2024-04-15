We Are China

China launches new remote sensing satellite

Xinhua) 14:49, April 15, 2024

A Long March-2D carrier rocket carrying Gaojing-3 01 satellite blasts off from the Jiuquan Satellite Launch Center in northwest China, April 15, 2024. (Photo by Wang Jiangbo/Xinhua)

JIUQUAN, April 15 (Xinhua) -- China on Monday launched a Long March-2D carrier rocket, placing a remote sensing satellite into space.

The rocket blasted off at 12:12 p.m. (Beijing Time) from the Jiuquan Satellite Launch Center in northwest China and sent the Gaojing-3 01 satellite into the preset orbit.

The satellite will provide commercial remote sensing data services for emerging scenarios such as digital agriculture, urban information modeling and live 3D, as well as traditional fields including land surveying and mapping, disaster prevention and mitigation, and maritime monitoring.

It was the 516th flight mission of the Long March series rockets.

