Interview: French singer Joyce Jonathan makes waves on China's all-women reality show

Xinhua) 16:31, May 08, 2024

CHANGSHA, May 8 (Xinhua) -- When Joyce Jonathan performed the song "Les Champs-Elysees" in both French and Chinese, people in China learned a new word -- "chanson," a poetic and romantic genre of music from France.

Jonathan is participating in "Ride the Wind 2024," becoming the first French singer-songwriter to take part in the hit Chinese music competition formerly known as "Sisters Who Make Waves." The show, produced by Mango TV, challenges female celebrities, mostly above the age of 30, to stage performances that defy age stereotypes.

In an interview with Xinhua, Jonathan said that her foray into Chinese reality shows was driven by her love for the Chinese culture and a wish to "show a possible bridge between the French and Chinese cultures."

"I haven't participated in reality shows back in France," she said. "I accepted the invitation this time because it is a huge challenge, and because I want to learn more Chinese and learn to sing in Chinese."

Jonathan's parents both have a love for the Chinese culture, and her mother runs a travel agency that began promoting tours to China back in the 1990s. Jonathan visited China with her mother for the first time at the age of 10 and has since formed a lasting bond with the country.

As a child, she received her first scooter and guitar in Beijing. And as she grew up, she gravitated toward Chinese philosophies like Daoism and Confucianism. Since her first album was released in 2010, she has translated several songs into Chinese and has returned to China regularly to perform.

Now at 34, Jonathan is learning Yue opera, a traditional Chinese opera style that features male roles played by women, as part of the competition.

"Even my mother didn't recognize my voice when I sang Yue opera. She'd never imagined I could do that one day," Jonathan said.

"I think it's interesting that at our age, we can still learn a lot, as though we were in high school, and that we can challenge ourselves in the same way we could when we were very young," she said. "I really like this image of a modern woman who, at any age, can still learn things and show that she's very strong."

Jonathan already had a sizable following among Chinese students of the French language before the show, but broader Chinese audiences have since been delighted by her French tones resonating on a stage previously dominated by songs in Chinese and English.

"France and China have a lot in common," she said, remarking on the 60th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between China and France. "The 60-year friendship between China and France is just the beginning for a new wave of mutual learning."

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)