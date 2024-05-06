Shenzhen bourse-listed firms report profits of over 257 bln yuan in Q1

Xinhua) 20:02, May 06, 2024

BEIJING, May 6 (Xinhua) -- Companies listed on the Shenzhen Stock Exchange reported combined profits of over 257 billion yuan (about 36.2 billion U.S. dollars) in the first quarter of the year, the bourse said on Monday.

Their revenues reached 4.71 trillion yuan during the period.

The bourse said that a total of 2,852 companies listed on the exchange disclosed their first quarterly reports, of which 1,597 companies registered a year-on-year increase in revenues, and 1,501 companies logged a year-on-year rise in net profit.

Listed companies in advanced manufacturing, transport, and green and low-carbon sectors performed well in the first quarter, the bourse added.

In 2023, companies listed on the bourse reaped profits of 982.47 billion yuan.

