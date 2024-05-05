Total listed manufacturing companies in China reaches 3,629 by end March 2024

Xinhua) 13:35, May 05, 2024

BEIJING, May 5 (Xinhua) -- There were 3,629 manufacturing companies listed on China's domestic stock market by the end of March this year, according to the China Association for Public Companies.

The vast majority of companies in China were companies focusing mainly on manufacturing, information transmission, software, information technology services, as well as wholesale and retail.

There were 2,272, 2,851 and 247 companies listed on the country's Shanghai, Shenzhen and Beijing stock exchanges, respectively, by the end of March 2024.

