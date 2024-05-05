Home>>
Total listed manufacturing companies in China reaches 3,629 by end March 2024
(Xinhua) 13:35, May 05, 2024
BEIJING, May 5 (Xinhua) -- There were 3,629 manufacturing companies listed on China's domestic stock market by the end of March this year, according to the China Association for Public Companies.
The vast majority of companies in China were companies focusing mainly on manufacturing, information transmission, software, information technology services, as well as wholesale and retail.
There were 2,272, 2,851 and 247 companies listed on the country's Shanghai, Shenzhen and Beijing stock exchanges, respectively, by the end of March 2024.
(Web editor: Chang Sha, Hongyu)
Photos
Related Stories
- Ethiopia expects more Chinese investments in manufacturing sector
- Advanced manufacturing new magnet for foreign-invested firms amid industrial upgrade
- Commentary: Hidden agenda behind hype of China's "overcapacity problem"
- China's manufacturing activity recovers in March
- China New Growth: Machine tool manufacturer's push for precision
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2024 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2024 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.