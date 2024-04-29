China issues action plan on promoting digital commerce

Xinhua) 09:54, April 29, 2024

BEIJING, April 28 (Xinhua) -- The Chinese Ministry of Commerce said Sunday it has recently issued a three-year action plan aimed at advancing digital commerce.

The action plan comprises 20 detailed measures spanning five key campaigns, according to the ministry.

Over the next three years starting in 2024, China will work to cement the foundation of digital commerce development and invigorate digital consumption.

During the period, the country will also pool efforts for enhancing the digitalization of service trade, building a strong digital industrial chain and supply chain, and deepening international cooperation in the digital economy.

With the global economy undergoing rapid digital transformation, digital commerce has emerged as a pivotal driver of high-quality development. China has maintained its position as the world's largest online retail market for 11 consecutive years, with the proportion of cross-border e-commerce in total imports and exports of goods trade steadily increasing.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)