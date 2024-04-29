China to re-inspect medical facilities in 2024 insurance fund checks

Xinhua) 09:53, April 29, 2024

BEIJING, April 28 (Xinhua) -- China will conduct "look-back" inspections of some medical facilities previously checked as it ramps up scrutiny of insurance fund usage in 2024 spot checks, according to a government circular.

For the first time, a certain proportion of medical institutions that have undergone inspections in prior years will be re-examined during the 2024 annual spot checks of medical insurance funds, showed a circular jointly issued by four state agencies including the National Healthcare Security Administration.

For medical institutions, a key focus will be on improper use of funds in critical care, anesthesiology, lung cancer treatment and fraud issues. Re-inspections will examine whether past irregularities have been rectified.

Other areas include ensuring procurement compliance for drugs and consumables at public hospitals as well as checking for irregularities in the treatment of patients from different provinces.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)