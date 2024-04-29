Chinese premier says China's market is always open to foreign businesses

Chinese Premier Li Qiang meets with Elon Musk, CEO of the U.S. electric carmaker Tesla, in Beijing, capital of China, April 28, 2024. (Xinhua/Wang Ye)

BEIJING, April 28 (Xinhua) -- Chinese Premier Li Qiang met with Elon Musk, CEO of the U.S. electric carmaker Tesla, in Beijing on Sunday, promising that China's market will always be open to foreign-funded firms.

Calling Tesla's development in China a successful example of China-U.S. economic and trade cooperation, Li said the facts have proved that cooperation featuring equality and mutual benefits serves the fundamental interests of both countries, and meets the common expectations of the two peoples.

It is hoped that the U.S. will work more with China to follow the strategic guidance of the two countries' heads of state and promote the sustained and stable development of bilateral ties, so as to bring more benefits to the people of both countries and the world, Li said.

Noting that foreign-funded enterprises are indispensible participants in and contributors to China's development, the premier said that China's vast market will always be open to them.

China will act on its words and intensify its efforts in expanding market access and enhancing services, among other areas, to offer a more favorable business environment and stronger support for foreign enterprises, he said.

Musk said that Tesla's Shanghai gigafactory is the company's best-performing factory, thanks to the diligence and wisdom of its Chinese team, and Tesla is willing to deepen cooperation with China to achieve more win-win results.

