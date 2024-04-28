Hong Kong-Zhuhai-Macao Bridge receives over 10 mln vehicles

Xinhua) 13:30, April 28, 2024

GUANGZHOU, April 27 (Xinhua) -- The Hong Kong-Zhuhai-Macao Bridge (HZMB) has seen over 10 million inbound and outbound vehicles pass through its Zhuhai port at about 4 p.m. Saturday, since it opened to public traffic in October 2018, according to the border inspection station of the HZMB.

