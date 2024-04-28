Mexican president urges U.S. to stop issuing human rights report

MEXICO CITY, April 26 (Xinhua) -- Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador Friday reiterated his request that the U.S. government stop issuing the report evaluating the human rights situation in several countries, considering it a violation of sovereignty.

"It violates the sovereignty of any people, of any country, we are independent," Lopez Obrador told his daily press conference at the National Palace in Mexico City.

He questioned for the fourth time this week whether the report prepared by the U.S. State Department serves to provide financial support to those countries that perform well in the field of human rights.

In the case of Mexico, the United States "has not given us a dollar," said Lopez Obrador.

"It's not true that this report has the purpose of seeing who they help and who they don't, they just don't help anyone," he said.

The U.S. report assesses around 200 countries in the world regarding individual, political, civil and labor rights.

