Train derails in western U.S., causing highway closure

Xinhua) 13:11, April 28, 2024

HOUSTON, April 26 (Xinhua) -- A train carrying gasoline and propane derailed Friday afternoon near the Arizona-New Mexico border in the western United States, causing the closure of a key trucking route, according to New Mexico State Police (NMSP).

About six rail cars caught fire and burned for hours after the derailment near Houck, Arizona, NMSP Lieutenant Phil Vargas said.

No injuries were reported, the east and westbound lanes on interstate highway I-40 near milepost 8 were closed following the incident. The McKinley County Sheriff's Office said they aren't sure when the roads will reopen.

BNSF Railway spokesperson Lena Kent confirmed the derailment and said there were no injuries to the crew.

The incident is being treated as a "hazardous materials incident," local media reported. An investigation of the cause is underway.

