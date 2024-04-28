Chinese political advisors discuss AI application

Wang Huning, a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee and chairman of the National Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference, presides over a remote seminar to discuss issues related to deepening the application of artificial intelligence (AI) in multiple scenarios to enhance high-quality development of modern industries, in Beijing, capital of China, April 26, 2024. The seminar was held by the National Committee of the CPPCC on Friday. (Xinhua/Rao Aimin)

BEIJING, April 26 (Xinhua) -- Chinese national political advisors convened a remote seminar on Friday to discuss issues related to deepening the application of artificial intelligence (AI) in multiple scenarios to enhance high-quality development of modern industries.

The seminar, held by the National Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC), China's top political advisory body, was presided over by Wang Huning, a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee and chairman of the CPPCC National Committee.

Accurately grasping the trend of technological revolution and industrial transformation, the CPC Central Committee has, since the 18th National Congress of the CPC in 2012, regarded the new generation of AI as the driving force to promote leapfrog development of science and technology, industrial upgrading and optimization, and overall productivity growth, Wang said.

This has facilitated new breakthroughs in China's AI technology innovation, rapid development of the AI industry, and further AI application in modern industries, achieving solid progress in developing new quality productive forces, building modern industrial systems, and promoting high-quality development, he said.

Wang urged political advisors to be in touch with the AI development and application process in China, and deepen research on important issues such as promoting basic AI research and original innovation.

Political advisors and experts expressed their views at the meeting via video link. They proposed that efforts should be made to strengthen research and independent technological innovation, explore multi-scenario applications, develop vertical and industrial large models, and promote the integrated development of AI through high-level large-scale applications.

