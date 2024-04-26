Four giant pandas make public debut at their new home in China's Lanzhou

Xinhua) 09:17, April 26, 2024

Giant panda Jia Bao takes a rest at Lanzhou Wild Animal Park in Lanzhou, capital of northwest China's Gansu Province, April 25, 2024. (Xinhua/Lang Bingbing)

LANZHOU, April 25 (Xinhua) -- Four giant pandas that have moved to their new home in Lanzhou, capital of northwest China's Gansu Province, made their public debut there on Thursday.

The pandas, three males and one female, arrived at Lanzhou Wild Animal Park on April 2 from the China Conservation and Research Center for Giant Pandas in the neighboring Sichuan Province.

"The park saw many more visitors than usual on the opening day of the panda house," said Huo Ran, deputy general manager of the park.

Zhang Wenhui, a citizen in Lanzhou, drove to the park to watch the pandas.

"I was so excited to take such a close look at giant pandas," said Zhang, adding that he would share the photos and videos he had taken there with his family and friends.

The pandas will be under the care of experts and trained park staff. Bamboo and bamboo shoots will be transported by plane from Sichuan to ensure the pandas have good quality fresh food at their new home in Gansu, according to Yu Peng, deputy head of the animal management department of the park.

Each panda has a living area, which includes both indoor rooms and outdoor space. The panda house is equipped with central air conditioning, a water purifying system, and a temperature control system, Yu said.

There is a science exhibition in the panda house to promote public education concerning giant pandas.

This aerial drone photo taken on April 25, 2024 shows the panda houses at Lanzhou Wild Animal Park in Lanzhou, capital of northwest China's Gansu Province. (Xinhua/Lang Bingbing)

Giant panda Man Man eats bamboo at Lanzhou Wild Animal Park in Lanzhou, capital of northwest China's Gansu Province, April 25, 2024. (Xinhua/Lang Bingbing)

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)