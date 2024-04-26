Cultural and tourism promotional event for E China's Anhui held in St. Petersburg, Russia

A cultural and tourism promotional event themed "Beautiful Anhui Engages with the World" was held in St. Petersburg, Russia, on April 22 to introduce east China's Anhui Province to the city’s citizens.

Photo taken on April 22, 2024 shows a cultural and tourism promotional event for east China's Anhui Province held in St. Petersburg, Russia. (Photo courtesy of the Department of Culture and Tourism of Anhui Province)

Participants in the event included members of a goodwill mission from Anhui, officials from the Chinese Consulate General in St. Petersburg, as well as representatives from relevant local government departments, key enterprises, business associations, and media outlets in Russia.

Sun Yong, vice governor of the People's Government of Anhui Province, attended and delivered a speech at the event.

Sun Yong, vice governor of the provincial government of east China's Anhui Province, delivers a speech at a cultural and tourism promotional event for Anhui held in St. Petersburg, Russia, April 22, 2024. (Photo courtesy of the Department of Culture and Tourism of Anhui Province)

He Changfeng, deputy head of the Department of Culture and Tourism of Anhui Province, gave an introduction to Anhui's cultural and tourism resources and extended a sincere invitation for more Russian tourists to visit the province and experience its unique charm.

Russian representatives warmly welcomed the Anhui goodwill mission and expressed willingness for further exchanges and cooperation.

They hope the friendly exchanges between Anhui and Russia will continue achieving new results, and for bilateral cultural and tourism cooperation to show new highlights.

At the event, many Russians were attracted by Anhui's provincial-level intangible cultural heritage - traditional fish-shaped lanterns from Wangmantian village in Anhui.

Boasting a history of over 600 years, the lanterns are made and used to pray for bountiful harvests and a large and prosperous family every year between the 13th and 16th days of the first month of the Chinese lunar calendar.

Traditional fish-shaped lanterns, a provincial-level intangible cultural heritage of east China's Anhui Province, prove popular among Russians at a cultural and tourism promotional event for Anhui held in St. Petersburg, Russia, April 22, 2024. (Photo courtesy of the Department of Culture and Tourism of Anhui Province)

A Russian girl said the fish lanterns are very beautiful and had distinct Chinese characteristics, and said she would take one home as a souvenir.

Participants also enjoyed performances of tea art and Huangmei Opera at the event.

Huangmei Opera, one of the five major Chinese opera genres, is the major local traditional opera of Anhui Province.

As artists performed the Huangmei Opera classic titled "Emperor's Female Son-in-Law" at the promotional event, many Russians in the audience took out their phones and cameras to record the scene.

An artist performs a Huangmei Opera classic titled "Emperor's Female Son-in-Law" at a cultural and tourism promotional event for east China's Anhui Province held in St. Petersburg, Russia, April 22, 2024. (Photo courtesy of the Department of Culture and Tourism of Anhui Province)

"The performance was brilliant," said one young man, admitting it was his first time experiencing Chinese culture so closely, adding that he was deeply impressed. "I want to share the recording with my family."

Anhui and St. Petersburg share a long history of friendly exchanges. Since the 17th century, famous tea produced in Anhui has been brought to St. Petersburg through a nearly 14,000-kilometer trade route linking China, Russia and Mongolia.

As important stops along the routes of the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI), Anhui and St. Petersburg have continuously deepened exchanges across various fields.

Leveraging its advantageous cultural and tourism resources, Anhui Province has vigorously upgraded its cultural and tourism facilities and services and made cultural tourism its key platform for opening-up, exchanges and cooperation.

Last year, the province received 848 million visits and generated 851 billion yuan ($117.43 billion) in tourism revenue.

In recent years, Anhui has organized multiple cultural and tourism promotional events in Moscow, St. Petersburg, and other cities, fostering sound cooperative partnerships with local tourism authorities, industry associations, and major travel companies.

