Bangladesh denounces U.S. State Department's 2023 human rights report

Xinhua) 09:09, April 26, 2024

DHAKA, April 25 (Xinhua) -- A Bangladeshi foreign ministry spokesperson Thursday denounced the U.S. State Department's 2023 Human Rights Report released recently, saying the report mostly relied on assumptions and unsubstantiated allegations.

"Some of the inherent and evident biases in the reporting pattern are quite evident," spokesperson Seheli Sabrin said at a press briefing at the foreign ministry here.

She said the allegations were drawn from local and international non-government organizations (including anonymous sources), many of which are supported by the U.S. government or related entities, the national news agency Bangladesh Sangbad Sangstha reported.

"On the other hand, isolated and unfounded allegations continue to be flagged as part of a systematic trend," she added.

The Bangladeshi government has been doing its best to uphold human rights of its citizens, and under the leadership of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, human rights situation has significantly improved in Bangladesh, she continued.

As usual, the U.S. report wrongfully characterized lawful actions taken by the law enforcement authorities in the country to restore social order, the spokesperson said.

