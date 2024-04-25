Languages

Thursday, April 25, 2024

93 arrested at LA university campus protest: media

(Xinhua) 16:19, April 25, 2024

LOS ANGELES, April 25 (Xinhua) -- A total of 93 people were arrested on Wednesday at the University of Southern California's Los Angeles campus for trespassing, media reported on Thursday, citing the Los Angeles Police Department.

