93 arrested at LA university campus protest: media
(Xinhua) 16:19, April 25, 2024
LOS ANGELES, April 25 (Xinhua) -- A total of 93 people were arrested on Wednesday at the University of Southern California's Los Angeles campus for trespassing, media reported on Thursday, citing the Los Angeles Police Department.
