Chinese vice premier stresses innovation in development

BEIJING, April 25 (Xinhua) -- Chinese Vice Premier Ding Xuexiang on Thursday stressed that innovation is the primary force in the country's development.

Ding, also a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, made the remarks while delivering a speech at the opening ceremony of the 2024 Zhongguancun Forum.

China has implemented the strategy of innovation-driven development, achieved new breakthroughs in scientific and technological innovation, and cultivated new industries, business models and growth drivers, which have become a prominent highlight of economic and social development, Ding said.

He added that Zhongguancun plays a crucial role in advancing high-level scientific and technological self-reliance and in building Beijing into an international scientific and technological innovation center, and it should further advance pilot reforms and accelerate the construction of a world-class science and technology park.

China is willing to work with the international community to put into action the principles of "open, fair, just and non-discriminatory" international cooperation in science and technology, and foster a global community of science and technology, Ding said.

He urged the international community to jointly create an open innovation ecosystem, cultivate and develop new quality productive forces, and solve major scientific and technological problems.

This year's annual conference of the forum is themed "Innovating for a Better World." About 1,000 scientific and technological personnel from home and abroad, business leaders, government officials, and representatives of international organizations attended the opening ceremony.

