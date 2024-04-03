N China's Changli guides enterprises to focus on core technologies and improve innovation ability
A man works at a workshop of a mechanical equipment enterprise in Changli County, north China's Hebei Province, April 2, 2024. To advance high-quality economic development, local authorities of Changli has guided enterprises to focus on core technologies and improve innovation ability. (Xinhua/Yang Shiyao)
People work at a workshop of a mechanical equipment enterprise in Changli County, north China's Hebei Province, April 2, 2024. To advance high-quality economic development, local authorities of Changli has guided enterprises to focus on core technologies and improve innovation ability. (Xinhua/Yang Shiyao)
A man works at a workshop of a bike enterprise in Changli County, north China's Hebei Province, April 2, 2024. To advance high-quality economic development, local authorities of Changli has guided enterprises to focus on core technologies and improve innovation ability. (Xinhua/Yang Shiyao)
A man works at a workshop of a food processing equipment enterprise in Changli County, north China's Hebei Province, April 2, 2024. To advance high-quality economic development, local authorities of Changli has guided enterprises to focus on core technologies and improve innovation ability. (Xinhua/Yang Shiyao)
A man works at a workshop of a mechanical equipment enterprise in Changli County, north China's Hebei Province, April 2, 2024. To advance high-quality economic development, local authorities of Changli has guided enterprises to focus on core technologies and improve innovation ability. (Xinhua/Yang Shiyao)
People work at a workshop of a mechanical equipment enterprise in Changli County, north China's Hebei Province, April 2, 2024. To advance high-quality economic development, local authorities of Changli has guided enterprises to focus on core technologies and improve innovation ability. (Xinhua/Yang Shiyao)
