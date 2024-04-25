Overseas purchasers attend 135th Canton Fair

Xinhua) 16:30, April 25, 2024

Purchasers are pictured during the 135th session of the China Import and Export Fair in Guangzhou, south China's Guangdong Province, April 24, 2024. As of 5:00 p.m. on Tuesday, a total of 172,901 purchasers from 214 countries and regions have physically attended the 135th session of the China Import and Export Fair, commonly known as the Canton Fair, an increase of 21.6 percent over the same period last year. (Xinhua/Liu Dawei)

A purchaser from Trkiye (C) talks to exhibitors during the 135th session of the China Import and Export Fair in Guangzhou, south China's Guangdong Province, April 24, 2024. (Xinhua/Liu Dawei)

Purchasers from Poland learn about exhibits during the 135th session of the China Import and Export Fair in Guangzhou, south China's Guangdong Province, April 24, 2024. (Xinhua/Liu Dawei)

Overseas purchasers talk during the 135th session of the China Import and Export Fair in Guangzhou, south China's Guangdong Province, April 15, 2024. (Xinhua/Liu Dawei)

Purchasers from Venezuela (R and C) talk to an exhibitor during the 135th session of the China Import and Export Fair in Guangzhou, south China's Guangdong Province, April 24, 2024. (Xinhua/Liu Dawei)

Overseas purchasers learn about smart home appliances at the booth of Gree during the 135th session of the China Import and Export Fair in Guangzhou, south China's Guangdong Province, April 15, 2024. (Xinhua/Liu Dawei)

Purchasers from Argentina (R and C) talk during the 135th session of the China Import and Export Fair in Guangzhou, south China's Guangdong Province, April 24, 2024. (Xinhua/Liu Dawei)

