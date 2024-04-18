Chinese vice president expects more economic, sci-tech cooperation with San Francisco

Xinhua) 16:58, April 18, 2024

BEIJING, April 18 (Xinhua) -- Chinese Vice President Han Zheng on Thursday met with Mayor of San Francisco London Breed, expressing hopes that the mayor's visit will further boost the economy and sci-tech cooperation between the two sides.

Recalling it was in San Francisco that the historic China-U.S. summit took place in November, Han said the city has a longstanding bond with China and has been at the forefront of California and the United States in terms of exchanges with China.

Han said he hopes Breed's visit will further promote bilateral cooperation in economy, trade, science and technology, create highlights in jointly meeting climate change challenges, increase personnel and cultural exchanges, enhance the friendship between the two peoples, and promote the sound and steady development of China-U.S. relations.

Breed said the visit aims to implement the important consensus reached at the San Francisco summit and promote the development of bilateral relations through local and non-governmental exchanges.

San Francisco will continue to strengthen personnel exchanges and practical cooperation with China in various fields, Breed said.

