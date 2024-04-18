It's time to buy Chinese equities, says U.S. investor Ray Dalio

Xinhua) 15:24, April 18, 2024

NEW YORK, April 3 (Xinhua) -- Problems facing China are manageable and it's the time to buy Chinese equities, said U.S. billionaire investor and hedge fund manager Ray Dalio in a recent post on social media.

"There is no such thing as a bad market; there is only bad decision-making. I find the markets in China good for my type of decision-making," said Dalio, who has been involved in Chinese stock markets for over four decades.

He said that investing in China has been a success for him, including demonstrating to investors how they can do well in both bear and bull markets through smart portfolio diversification and overweighting those assets that are best for whatever the environment is like.

Dalio added that he still worries about China's problems just as he worries about problems in the United States, Europe and most countries he invests in.

He sees China as one of the options offering "good uncorrelated return streams."

"I can't diversify as well as I'd like to without investing in China," he said. "I don't jump in when things are booming and jump out when things are tough because I am neither 'a fair-weather friend' nor 'a fair-weather investor.'"

