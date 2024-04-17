Home>>
Shanghai attracts new brands, stores in bid to become next shopping hub
(People's Daily App) 16:55, April 17, 2024
Shanghai has launched a series of measures across its seven districts to promote the "debut economy" and position the city as a global shopping destination. Rolling out on April 11, the "First in Shanghai" campaign aims to attract flagship stores and new brands to set up shop through incentives. Between May 2018 and December 2023, 5,840 stores opened in Shanghai, an average of 2.8 per day.
(Video source: International Channel Shanghai)
