AI technology products attract visitors at ongoing CICPE in S China's Hainan

Xinhua) 08:46, April 17, 2024

This combo photo taken on April 16, 2024 shows jewelry designed by artificial intelligence (AI) at the fourth China International Consumer Products Expo (CICPE) in Haikou, capital city of south China's Hainan Province.

An artificial intelligence (AI) cleaning robot demonstrates cleaning at the fourth China International Consumer Products Expo (CICPE) in Haikou, capital city of south China's Hainan Province, April 16, 2024.

An automatic coffee machine makes coffee for visitors at the fourth China International Consumer Products Expo (CICPE) in Haikou, capital city of south China's Hainan Province, April 16, 2024.

A visitor tries a sleep aid device at the fourth China International Consumer Products Expo (CICPE) in Haikou, capital city of south China's Hainan Province, April 16, 2024.

A virtual human based on artificial intelligence (AI) technology answers a question of a visitor at the fourth China International Consumer Products Expo (CICPE) in Haikou, capital city of south China's Hainan Province, April 15, 2024.

A staff member shows a room with AI-assisted sensors at the fourth China International Consumer Products Expo (CICPE) in Haikou, capital city of south China's Hainan Province, April 16, 2024.

An artificial intelligence (AI) robot writes calligraphy at the fourth China International Consumer Products Expo (CICPE) in Haikou, capital city of south China's Hainan Province, April 16, 2024.

A poem is written based on artificial intelligence (AI) algorithm at the fourth China International Consumer Products Expo (CICPE) in Haikou, capital city of south China's Hainan Province, April 15, 2024.

A girl interacts with an artificial intelligence (AI) robot at the fourth China International Consumer Products Expo (CICPE) in Haikou, capital city of south China's Hainan Province, April 15, 2024.

A visitor plays Chinese chess with an artificial intelligence (AI) robot at the fourth China International Consumer Products Expo (CICPE) in Haikou, capital city of south China's Hainan Province, April 15, 2024.

An electronic screen reports news created by artificial intelligence (AI) about the fourth China International Consumer Products Expo (CICPE) in Haikou, capital city of south China's Hainan Province, April 16, 2024.

