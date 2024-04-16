China pioneers future of low-altitude flying taxis, drones (1)

People's Daily Online) 15:57, April 16, 2024

How will people commute to work in the future?

Flying taxis, once only imagined in science fiction, will become a reality this year. Shenzhen in south China's Guangdong Province will broaden its scope for aerial taxis, reducing the commute from Yanzihu Exhibition Center in Pingshan to Futian's central business district from 60 minutes by road to just 13 minutes by air. Escaping rush hour congestion with air commuting will rapidly become a possibility for our everyday lives.

