Tianshui's malatang gains popularity, boosting related product sales

People's Daily Online) 13:47, April 15, 2024

Photo shows a variety of products related to Tianshui's malatang available for purchase in Tianshui city, northwest China's Gansu Province. (Gansu Daily/Gu Lijuan)

With the rising popularity of Tianshui's malatang, a local street dish featuring a mix of fresh vegetables and meat boiled in a hot, spicy broth, related products, including malatang soup base and packaged potato starch noodles, have become a hit among tourists visiting Tianshui city in northwest China's Gansu Province.

On the evening of April 7, the city's Tianshui ancient town was packed with tourists taking photos of malatang while savoring the delicious dish.

At a local hotpot restaurant, staff members were introducing Tianshui malatang soup base to the customers. Liu Qianwen, manager of the restaurant, revealed that their restaurant quickly started producing malatang soup base as soon as Tianshui's malatang started to gain popularity.

Tourists buy malatang soup base and potato starch noodles in Tianshui city, northwest China's Gansu Province. (Gansu Daily/Gu Lijuan)

Liu said the restaurant sold over 10,000 packets of malatang soup base in a single day during the Qingming Festival in early April, setting a new daily sales record.

In addition to malatang soup base, tourists have also developed a strong liking for potato starch noodles produced in Tianshui.

One local shop owner said that the potato starch noodles that his shop sells are made by a local food company, which was one of the pioneers in producing packaged potato starch noodles specifically for malatang.

The shop owner explained that pre-packaged potato starch noodles are limited in the market due to their perishable nature. However, potato starch noodles sold by the shop are packaged in vacuum-sealed tin foil, which preserves their authentic flavor and extends their shelf life.

Tourists select cultural and creative products during a commodity fair in Tianshui city, northwest China's Gansu Province. (Gansu Daily/Gao Qiang)

Outside a malatang restaurant in the city, staff members were instructing tourists on how to make potato starch noodles while selling the restaurant's soup base and instant malatang potato starch noodle packs.

"After the rise in popularity of malatang, we sped up the development of the soup base and finally created this product. We have paired the soup base with potato starch noodles, allowing customers to enjoy the same taste at home as they would in the restaurant," explained Zhao Wei, a staff member at the malatang restaurant.

Tourists go sightseeing at a scenic area in Tianshui city, northwest China's Gansu Province. (Gansu Daily/Gao Qiang)

(Web editor: Hongyu, Liang Jun)