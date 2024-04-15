Thousands protest in Niger demanding withdrawal of U.S. troops
NIAMEY, April 13 (Xinhua) -- Thousands of demonstrators marched in the streets of Niger's capital of Niamey on Saturday, calling for the withdrawal of U.S. troops, following the government's decision to terminate a military agreement with the United States.
Braving the heatwave, young men and women holding signs staged a peaceful protest. "U.S. army, you leave, you move, you vanish," read the signs.
Mohamed Alkabir, who is in charge of synergizing Nigerien civil society organizations, said that this mobilization aims to urge the U.S. side to promptly announce its timetable for withdrawing its troops from Niger.
In March, the nation halted its military pact with the United States.
A White House report to Congress indicated that approximately 650 U.S. personnel were in Niger in December.
Photos
- People fly Kongming lanterns to celebrate New Year of calendar of Dai ethnic group
- People savor beautiful sights of spring flowers across China
- Improved ecological environment attracts common cranes to Karamay, NW China's Xinjiang
- Protection of Erhai Lake in SW China's Yunnan yields economic benefits
Related Stories
- Uncertainties in U.S. economic policies add to the strain on Turkish economy -- experts
- Aligning with U.S. on security issues further compromises Japan's credibility as a peaceful country
- U.S. issues first national drinking water standard against forever chemical pollutants
- U.S.' airdrops of aid to Gaza reveal hypocrisy
- U.S. "overcapacity" labeling clearly politically-motivated: SCMP commentary
Copyright © 2024 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.