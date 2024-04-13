A look at photos taken from China's space station by Shenzhou-17 crew members

Xinhua) 09:44, April 13, 2024

This undated photo taken from China's space station by Shenzhou-17 crew member Tang Hongbo shows a view of Liujiaxia reservoir in northwest China's Gansu Province. (Xinhua)

This undated photo taken by Shenzhou-17 astronaut Tang Hongbo shows the city view of Beijing seen from China's space station. (Xinhua)

This undated photo taken from China's space station by Shenzhou-17 crew member Tang Hongbo shows the estuary of the Yangtze River in east China. (Xinhua)

This undated photo taken from China's space station by Shenzhou-17 crew member Tang Hongbo shows the night view of Tianjin in north China. (Xinhua)

This undated photo taken from China's space station by Shenzhou-17 crew member Jiang Xinlin shows an image of the earth. (Xinhua)

This undated photo taken from China's space station by Shenzhou-17 crew member Tang Hongbo shows a view of Lanzhou in northwest China's Gansu Province. (Xinhua)

This undated photo taken from China's space station by Shenzhou-17 crew member Tang Shengjie shows an image of the earth. (Xinhua)

This undated photo taken from China's space station by Shenzhou-17 crew member Tang Shengjie shows an image of the earth. (Xinhua)

This undated photo taken from China's space station by Shenzhou-17 crew member Tang Hongbo shows a view of Miyun reservoir in Beijing of China. (Xinhua)

This undated photo taken from China's space station by Shenzhou-17 crew member Tang Hongbo shows the night view of Beijing in China. (Xinhua)

This undated photo taken from China's space station by Shenzhou-17 crew member Tang Hongbo shows a view of Beijing in China. (Xinhua)

