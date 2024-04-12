Home>>
China to strengthen capital market regulation, risk prevention
() 14:52, April 12, 2024
BEIJING, April 12 (Xinhua) -- China's State Council has released a guideline on strengthening regulation, forestalling risks and promoting the high-quality development of the capital market.
The country should aim at building a secure, regulated, transparent, open, dynamic and resilient capital market, the guideline noted.
In this regard, efforts should focus on strengthening regulation, preventing risks and pushing forward high-quality development to fully harness the functions and roles of the capital market, promote the building of a country with a strong financial sector and serve the goal of advancing Chinese modernization.
