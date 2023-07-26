China maps out priorities for supervision of capital market in H2
BEIJING, July 26 (Xinhua) -- China's top securities regulator held a symposium from Monday to Tuesday, mapping out priorities for supervision of the capital market in the second half of the year (H2).
Efforts will be made to carry out initial public offering and refinancing activities in a regular, scientific and appropriate manner, and create a dynamic balance between the primary market and the secondary market, according to the China Securities Regulatory Commission.
The commission also pledged to strengthen early warnings of risks in the capital market, support private enterprises to realize high-quality development with the help of the capital market, and promote healthy and sustainable development of platform enterprises.
More targeted services will be provided for major national strategies and the functions of the futures market will be enhanced, the commission said.
It added that measures will also be taken to further deepen the reform and opening up of the capital market.
Photos
Related Stories
- Overseas offering, listing rules boost capital market opening up: experts
- Major steps in reform of capital market made
- Interview: Nomura envisages opportunities from China's drive to further open up financial sector
- China halves stock transfer fees to invigorate capital market
- China's capital market to see more development opportunities in 2022: experts
Copyright © 2023 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.