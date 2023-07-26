China maps out priorities for supervision of capital market in H2

Xinhua) 14:28, July 26, 2023

BEIJING, July 26 (Xinhua) -- China's top securities regulator held a symposium from Monday to Tuesday, mapping out priorities for supervision of the capital market in the second half of the year (H2).

Efforts will be made to carry out initial public offering and refinancing activities in a regular, scientific and appropriate manner, and create a dynamic balance between the primary market and the secondary market, according to the China Securities Regulatory Commission.

The commission also pledged to strengthen early warnings of risks in the capital market, support private enterprises to realize high-quality development with the help of the capital market, and promote healthy and sustainable development of platform enterprises.

More targeted services will be provided for major national strategies and the functions of the futures market will be enhanced, the commission said.

It added that measures will also be taken to further deepen the reform and opening up of the capital market.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)